Ashley Alexiss Takes It All Off In Sexiest Instagram Snap Yet

Ashley Alexiss consistently takes to popular social media site Instagram to share racy swimsuit photos with her followers. Having shot to fame after walking in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s #SISwimSearch fashion show this past July, the model keeps her fans coming back for more with snaps that leave little of her enviable curves to the imagination.

In a snap that the model posted on Wednesday, she is featured on a vacation in the Maldives. The 28-year-old sits perched on the edge of a wooden boardwalk overlooking the turquoise ocean spreading out in front of her with a patch of trees in the distance. She wears her birthday suit, stretching her arms above her head in a triumphant and relaxed gesture as she looks off into the distance. A single white robe is left bunched around her hips, showing off a glimpse of her ample backside.

The model has her long blonde-brown tresses styled in a single French braid down her back and accessorizes with a gold ring on her right hand.

In the caption of the photo, Ashley announces that the post is the first from the Maldives, welcoming her followers to paradise. She also tags Kandima Maldives, the resort on the island where she’s staying.

The curvaceous beauty’s 1.8 million followers went crazy for the nude photo, gushing over her hotness in the comments section and wishing her a happy vacation with lots of hopes that she continues to post similar snaps.

“A beautiful body against a beautiful background. I hope you & your family have a fantastic trip,” one Instagram user commented.

“Stunning beauty and amazing curves!!!!!” another follower wrote enthusiastically, following up with three fire emoji.

Loading...

“The best ‘view’ I have ever seen for years…” one other fan joked, adding a few peach emoji to get their message across.

A few hours following the first post from the Maldives, the model added a second photo, featuring her in a flattering swimsuit as she descended the steps of the dock into the warm, Mediterranean waters. Again with her back to the camera, the model’s followers get a focused view of her busty backside covered with a high-waisted purple suit that leaves a tease of her booty on display. The bikini bottoms flatter her waist nicely, emphasizing her curves and hips. The black string of her bikini top can also be seen across her back as she runs a hand through her wavy, blonde tresses and looks off to the side.

“The perfect escape,” Ashley writes in the caption.