Jojo Babie Shows Her Peach While Pushing A Shopping Cart

Jojo Babie got peachy today on Instagram, as she shared a brand new photo with her fans.

She posed outdoors in what looked like a secluded landscape, with tan rocks on the ground and a mountain visible in the backdrop.

Jojo wore a black, thong bodysuit with long sleeves. The bodysuit was bedazzled with tight rows of sparkly gems. It was also a thong-style bodysuit, with a very high cut on the sides of her hips. This left her derriere on full display.

Babie also placed her hands on an empty shopping cart, which she posed with in the shot. She also wore black high heels and placed her left foot on the base of the cart.

At the same time, the model looked over her left shoulder and gave a sultry look. Her hair blew in the wind, as she wore it down.

Many of Jojo’s fans left creative messages about the photo, with Jojo responding with a face of tears of joy emoji for some of the joking messages.

“Why is there nothing to drink in that cart? We all thirsty,” said a fan.

“What homeless ma you took that buggy from?” asked another fan.

Meanwhile, others made jokes based on the shopping cart.

“I see buns was on the list…,” said a follower.

“This girl knows how to shop desert,” said another follower, who seemed to be going for a pun with the words “desert” and “dessert.”

“Random spot for a cart,” observed a fan.

“You sure know how to tempt a man,” said another fan.

And there were also the complimentary messages from adoring fans.

“You’re without a doubt the [G.O.A.T.]! No one even comes close to you!,” exclaimed a fan, who used the goat emoji to make their point.

“Wow what an angel from head toe,” declared another fan.

“Yep, I see it Jo!! That baby calf wants to come out!! We see you!!” said a follower.

“Just perfect that’s all I can say you should be proud wow,” said another follower.

And prior to this update, Jojo tantalized her fans with an Instagram photo of herself in lingerie. It was a barely-there teddy, which consisted of red straps and a small swatch of black lace. But thanks to its sheer design, Jojo’s assets were left on full display.

Babie posed indoors against a blank wall, as she tilted her head up and pouted slightly. Her pink nail polish popped in the photo.