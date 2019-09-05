WWE Rumors: Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Reportedly Attends Tryout At Performance Center

If all goes well, WWE’s female roster may soon be bolstered by another recruit from rival company Impact Wrestling, as Scarlett Bordeaux reportedly visited WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, earlier this week for what was described as a private tryout.

As first reported by Squared Circle Sirens, Bordeaux was “seen inside the ring” on Wednesday by the publication’s sources, though it remains unclear whether she was able to impress WWE officials or not during her apparent tryout, or if the company will be offering her a contract. This new development comes about two and a half months after it was first confirmed that Bordeaux was officially granted her release from Impact Wrestling.

Separately, Pro Wrestling Sheet cited its own sources on Wednesday, corroborating the above report and also noting that Bordeaux had a private tryout at the WWE Performance Center.

As recalled by both publications, Bordeaux was given a good push during most of her 11 months in Impact Wrestling, where she worked a temptress gimmick and became one of the company’s more popular “Knockouts,” or female wrestlers. She was then released in June, shortly after reports had noted that Bordeaux and her boyfriend, Impact Wrestling talent Killer Kross, had front-row seats to All Elite Wrestling’s debut event, Double or Nothing, on May 25 in Las Vegas. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, neither of the two were actually spotted on television while the show was being aired.

While Kross officially remains under contract with Impact, recent reports have suggested that he may soon be joining his girlfriend as a free agent due to an ongoing contract dispute with the promotion. Earlier this week, Wrestling Inc. reported that Impact is allegedly planning to remove Kross from an upcoming event in New York, due to concerns that the wrestler might sue the company in the coming days.

If Scarlett Bordeaux gets signed to a WWE contract, it won’t be the first time for her to work with or for the promotion. According to Wrestling Inc., the 28-year-old wrestler first appeared on WWE television as part of former superstar Adam Rose’s “Rosebuds” entourage – a group which also featured the likes of Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Braun Strowman well before they made their respective main roster debuts.

In addition to her Rosebuds cameo, Bordeaux wrestled one match on Monday Night Raw in December 2016, competing as a local enhancement talent in her hometown of Chicago and losing easily to Nia Jax. As seen in this YouTube video from WWE, Bordeaux was simply billed under the name “Scarlett” and was notable for wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt at a time when Jax was in the middle of a feud with the four-time Raw Women’s Champion.