Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Gets Revenge In A Way Never Before Seen On Daytime

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis absolutely gets her revenge on Abby and Chelsea over them cutting her out of The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) believe they’ve beaten Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). However, history shows that it is always a bad idea to count Phyllis out of the game because she’s risen from the ashes every single time she found herself at rock bottom. The evening of the new hotel opening party arrives, and it’s no big surprise that Phyllis is not on the guestlist for the event, the very same party that she spent a lot of time planning.

Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford discussed the upcoming storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and she revealed that things get wild and crazy. The Inquisitr reported that Stafford and Egan told that the things that happen with Phyllis’s revenge plot have never occurred in the history of daytime TV.

“Phyllis has been cut out of the hotel, so of course she wants back in, and of course she wants to retaliate. She wants to one-up them, Abby and Chelsea, feeling legitimately betrayed by both of them,” Stafford previewed.

However, Phyllis does promise Summer (Hunter King) that she won’t do anything too terrible even though there is absolutely no love lost between Summer and her aunt Abby — remember their fight at Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) joint pre-wedding part? At this point, Phyllis is at least trying to do right by Summer, though, so she will try to keep her word to her daughter.

The party finally arrives, and of course, Phyllis shows up despite receiving no invitation.

“She makes an entrance,” Stafford revealed. “People think she’s going to take champagne and pour it over their heads or something. She just makes a toast and congratulates them pretty much.”

Wow! That is anticlimactic. Phyllis shows up and wishes Abby and Chelsea well with the hotel. Except that is not it by a long shot. There is no way that Phyllis leaves it all with a toast after she feels that they betrayed her.

“And of course there’s more,” Stafford admitted.

However, she did not spill the beans. Instead, the actress told viewers that they have to tune in to see the shenanigans that Phyllis has planned for The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

“People will see other characters like they have never seen them before. It’s a really, really fun couple of shows,” Stafford teased.