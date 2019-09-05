Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ The Queen With The Worst Excuse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be going to Balmoral after all, reports The Sun. Though it is tradition for members of the royal family to visit Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish estate, Harry and Meghan reportedly decided to eschew tradition, in what many are calling a royal “snub.”

Moreover, the reason that the duke and duchess have given for their decision to skip the Scottish retreat has many royal fans fuming.

“Harry and Meghan had no plans to go to Balmoral this summer as they felt Archie was too young,” said a source about the decision.

“It’s a bit odd, as his age didn’t stop them taking him to Ibiza for a week and then to see Elton John in France.”

Fans have also pointed out that Archie will be traveling with his parents to Africa later this month, a trip far longer and more complicated than visiting his great-grandmother.

“If they want privacy or protection — which was Harry’s excuse for taking private jets— there is no more protected or private holiday destination than the queen’s Scottish home,” the source added.

Many have speculated that the actual reason Harry and Meghan declined the invitation was because of the nature of the vacation.

“It’s all very hunting, shooting, fishing up at Balmoral, so maybe that put Meghan off,” the insider speculated.

Similarly, Princess Diana famously disliked her holidays in the highlands.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

However, another hypothesized reason might be that the Sussexes wanted to avoid drama. For months, there have been whispers that Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, had a falling out. Vanity Fair had even reported that the Sussexes and Cambridges were going to stay in different houses on the estate to avoid “fireworks.”

In addition, royal insiders were claiming that the queen wanted to have a “word” with Meghan about her various PR blunders, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Now, it seems that Harry and Meghan might have decided to skip the tension all together.

A final reason for not going might be that the redheaded prince and his former Suits actress wife are still preparing for a tour that they are undertaking in Africa. The entire family will be visiting South Africa, and Prince Harry will continue solo to Botswana, Malawi, and Angola.

Loading...

However, no matter the reason, the inside source said that the queen was saddened by the pair’s decision.

“[Meghan] has never been to Balmoral and the queen was disappointed they’re not going,” the insider claimed.

Last year, Meghan did not visit as she was still pregnant with baby Archie, and the duke and duchess thought it best not to stay somewhere too rural.