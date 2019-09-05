Australians Plan A Barbecue Outside Vegan Woman’s House After She Sues Neighbors For Cooking Meat

The 'Community BBQ for Cilla Carden' event on Facebook already has thousands of people promising to attend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a vegan woman from Perth, Australia is suing her neighbors for cooking meat on their barbecue. Now, a Facebook event has been created inviting fellow Australians to a community barbecue outside Cilla Carden’s house.

According to 9 News Australia, Carden, who is a massage therapist, sued her neighbors not only for cooking meat outside on their barbecue but of smoking cigarettes and noisy gameplay.

Carden, who is from Girrawheen, in Perth’s northern suburbs says that she is sick and tired of the smell of meat cooking on her neighbor’s barbecue.

“They’ve put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish,” Carden said.

“I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t go out there.”

However, one neighbor has already insisted that he has removed his barbecue and told his children to stop playing basketball in response to Carden’s lawsuit.

In response to the suit, the Supreme Court Judge and the State Administrative Tribunal sided with Carden’s neighbors and deemed that the instances of wafting cigarette smoke, meat aromas, and noisy ball play were not intentional and threw the case out of court. While Carden’s request to appeal has been denied, she insists that she won’t give up on her fight.

Thousands to attend BBQ outside home of vegan who sued neighbors over smelly meats https://t.co/2PMcC2NDWT pic.twitter.com/tfgvOTR8oe — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2019

And, that is probably why a bunch of people on Facebook decided to throw a very special community barbecue for Cilla Carden.

According to the Facebook event, the barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at 3 p.m. (local time). Already, more than 6,300 people have said they will attend the community barbecue outside Carden’s house. An additional 14,000 people have said that they were interested in attending.

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition,” the event says.

“Join us for a community BBQ in protest of her actions, and help Cilla Carden get some pork on her fork.”

For those who live outside of Australia, the term “get some pork on your fork” refers to a successful advertising campaign by the county’s pork industry.

As the event gained popularity on social media, the event’s creators had to add a disclaimer reminding people that this is a peaceful event.

“This is a peaceful protest, nobody is permitted to enter Mrs. Carden’s property. There will be wardens on hand to make sure this does not happen.”

And while there has been a spate of gag events created since the viral sensation of the Storm Area 51 event, it looks like this event could go ahead. The organizers have stated that the “front yards of participating neighbors will be available for use” and all food vans have been requested to park in participating neighbors driveways.

Of course, until October 19 arrives, no one can be certain for sure whether this is a real event or not.