‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Husband’s Birthday Gift: ‘I Have The Most Incredible Husband’

Last week, Chelsea Houska turned 28-years-old on the same day that her youngest daughter turned 1-year-old. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share the sweet homemade gift that her husband, Cole DeBoer, gave to her on her birthday.

In the video, Chelsea shows a beautiful wooden box that Cole made her for her makeup. The inside bottom of the box reads the words, “You are a boss.” In the video, Chelsea opened up about what the box means to her and shared some more information about it with her followers.

“I just feel like I have the most incredible husband in the entire world. I truly, truly, truly feel that way.”

She talked about the box and the inspirational sayings that Cole put on the box for his wife. Some of the sweet sayings include. “today is a good day,” and “bring on today.”

“He knows I’ve been having like, really bad anxiety lately, and he thought it’d be perfect for me to see this like first thing in the day when I am getting ready and it means so much to me, I love him so much,” she said.

On the final photo of the box that she shared, she wrote, “I am so grateful. I can only pray my children end up with someone this amazing and supportive.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a preview for the new season of Teen Mom 2 was recently revealed. In the preview, Chelsea, Cole, Chelsea’s mom, and their kids all travel to Minneapolis for a JoJo Siwa concert. However, along the way, Chelsea admits that she feels like she is about to have a “major panic attack.”

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea has been open about her anxiety, though. Earlier this year, she opened up in the form of an Instagram comment when she was asked why she and Cole don’t go out together more. The couple have family nearby to help with the kids, but followers noticed they don’t seem to be out without them too often. Previously, it was noted by The Inquisitr that Chelsea admitted that leaving the house without her kids caused her anxiety.

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to followers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Now a mom-of-three, she has been sharing her life for nearly a decade on reality television. Fans can tune in to the all-new season of Teen Mom 2 when it premieres on MTV Tuesday, September 10.