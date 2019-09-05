‘Westworld’ Season 3: Brace Yourself, Less Episodes Are Coming

It looks likely that viewers will only get eight episodes in Season 3 of 'Westworld.'

While fans are desperate for a Season 3 premiere date for HBO’s Westworld, news has just arrived that the upcoming season will actually be shorter than previous seasons. In fact, Season 3 will likely only have eight episodes rather than the usual 10.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to The Wrap, Season 3 of HBO’s futuristic sci-fi series, Westworld, will have a shortened season. This news comes via “an individual with knowledge of production.” As yet, there is no news regarding whether these eight episodes will be normal length or whether they will be extended episodes in order to compensate for the truncated season. When HBO shortened its other hit TV series, Game of Thrones, some episodes ran for an extended amount of time in order to make up for the loss of episodes. It is possible this could also happen with Westworld.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been rumors for a while now that Season 3 of Westworld will be shorter than the first two seasons. However, fans need not worry that this is an early indicator that HBO is set to cancel the futuristic series based on realistic robots. Even though HBO has not yet officially announced when Season 3 will drop, it has confirmed that Westworld will continue for at least Season 4, according to The Wrap. In fact, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys has confirmed that Westworld‘s showrunners, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have signed on a potential fourth and fifth season, even though they have also signed a contract with Amazon.

While Season 3 of Westworld may be shortened, it seems likely that there will still be plenty going on. With Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) finally escaping the theme park in Season 2, she is now loose in the real world. According to Entertainment Weekly, Dolores will meet up with newcomer, Caleb (Aaron Paul), who is “a construction worker in Los Angeles.” He will also have “a strong impact on Dolores” in Season 3.

As reported by The Wrap, HBO has not yet officially commented on the news that Season 3 of Westworld will be shortened, so viewers can continue to speculate on whether or not a shortened season of Westworld will eventuate.

You can view the new trailer for Season 3 of Westworld below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2020.