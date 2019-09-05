Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Crop Top

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez has a lot on her plate, with her personal training business, social media profile, and a new mysterious opportunity she teased. With all that to keep her busy, it’s no wonder that the brunette stunner indulged in some iced coffee to get some caffeine pumping through her veins.

In photo posted to Instagram, the Miami native confessed that when she is at home, she generally opts for healthy green juices. However, when out with friends, coffee was one of her weaknesses. Her tips for keeping the java as healthy as possible included swapping almond milk for fattening creamers and opting for brown sugar over white.

That said, Ainsley’s numerous followers, which currently tally at nearly two million, were likely more distracted by her sizzling photo than by her sage advice. In the picture, Ainsley sported a dove grey ripped crop top so small that her cleavage looks dangerously close to spilling out. Completing the ensemble was a pair of fashionably faded daisy dukes. Ainsley’s hair is styled straight and sleek, and her simple gold necklace offsets her beautifully golden tan.

The photo was a hit with fans, and it soon won over 36,000 likes and just shy of 900 comments.

“Your beauty radiates from within!” gushed a fan.

“So you just absolutely slay wherever you go? D*mn I wonder what that feels like,” added another, with a winking and heart-eye emoji.

“That smile though,” wrote a third fan, with a fire and heart-eye emoji as well.

Though the café picture had Ainsley’s legs hidden under the table, they were on full display in another Instagram post, where she highlighted one of her favorite leg workouts.

In the multi-clip update, Ainsley dons white, tight yoga pants and a bright orange one-shouldered sports bra. Before beginning, she does a flirty little hip move and wink.

In the first move, Ainsley steps up onto a stool while impressively lifting a barbell over her shoulders. The second move consists of a squat, followed by a deadlift. This is all while still lifting the aforementioned barbell.

The third move is a hip-thrust. In the move, Ainsley places the barbell in her lap and stabilizes herself by placing her hands on a block. She then pushes her hips towards the ceiling.

Fourth move returned to the barbell over Ainsley’s shoulders and consisted of a series of lunges.

The update earned nearly 20,700 likes and over 330 comments within six hours.

“Every Day needs Inspiration and Perfection,” commented a fan.

“Amazing,” seconded another, with several fire emoji.