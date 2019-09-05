Andrew Glennon Fires Back On Instagram After ‘Mystery Woman’ Comments, Talks Amber Portwood Relationship

Earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired on MTV. The special aired in two parts and while most of the cast was there, Amber Portwood was unable to travel to New York due to her current legal troubles. In order to sit down with her, host Dr. Drew traveled to Indiana to see her and the interview aired Tuesday night. Unfortunately, Amber wasn’t able to say too much, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she hinted that Andrew Glennon, the father of her son, may have a new woman in his life.

Andrew hasn’t responded to the claims, but InTouch reports that fans took to the comments section of his recent Instagram post when they thought they spotted a woman’s hand on the corner of Andrew’s couch where baby James was sitting. Some commenters asked about the identity of the mystery woman. Some wondered if perhaps it was the woman Amber alleged Andrew had moved on with.

When first confronted with the comments, Andrew fired back and said, “get a life and exit mine.”

However, the comment section continued to speculate and eventually Andrew admitted who the woman in the photo actually is. It turns out, it is a neighbor who invited Andrew and his son over for burgers and that the neighbors have been the “kindest hearted people” to him and his son through the ordeal.

He opened up about “crying out for help” on Amber’s behalf, but that his pleas were unheard.

“She said herself to her psychiatrist that she felt like a ticking time bomb and didn’t want the relationship to be sabotaged.”

Loading...

He continued, “It’s the saddest outcome, it was avoidable, but no one wanted to give support … or maybe they just didn’t know what to do. I did my d******* to keep everything together, researching new therapies, coming up with alternatives that just weren’t heard and now this. James deserves better.”

Fans were shocked to learn that Amber Portwood had been arrested back in July. She was charged with domestic battery after an alleged argument with Andrew. Reportedly, she wielded a machete during the argument. Amber spoke out briefly about that on the Teen Mom OG reunion and seemed to suggest that those claims were false.

Right now, it is unclear what the outcome of the legal matter will be. She was in court at the end of July and her Teen Mom OG co-stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd were by her side.