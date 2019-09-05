‘Y&R’ Fans Lose It After Mark Grossman Teases Intimate ‘Shadam’ Spoilers Scene

Fans of The Young and the Restless lost it today after Adam Newman actor, Mark Grossman shared an intimate scene between Adam and Sharon at Crimson Lights.

Earlier today, Grossman tweeted a scene of Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights. He said that it’s a great place to get coffee, but the visit ended with a dance. The song, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi played as Sharon and Adam danced in Genoa City. Hundreds of people on Twitter “liked” the actor’s post, and nearly 200 commented.

“Shadam,” Sharon plus Adam, fans adored the beautiful moment that Grossman shared. It hasn’t aired yet on the show, and some people wondered if it was Sharon and Adam or the actors Case and Grossman dancing. Many chimed in with replies expressing their extreme delight.

“Yes!! Yes!! Yes!! We need to see more of this!! This is the most beautiful video I’ve seen!! They are perfect together!! Shadam all the way,” replied an excited fan.

“The chemistry between the two of you is smokin’…. loving #Shadam!” another follower wrote.

“Omg. My heart. You two are seriously beautiful together. Love my #shadam,” a fan enthused.

Of course, some hopeful fans worried that the tease was not really something that will happen soon on the show.

“Holy sh*t y’all look good together, is this an upcoming #Shadam scenes or is this you and Sharon in real life?” asked a concerned viewer.

Came for the coffee, left with a dance @sharonlcase pic.twitter.com/zghqKYmt0x — Mark Grossman (@MarkGrossman) September 4, 2019

Fans are right to wonder because recently. Adam unexpected asked Sharon to marry him, but she turned him down. Then, the next time they saw each other, Sharon reiterated that she is not going to marry Adam, according to The Inquisitr. Plus, Sharon told Adam that she did not like him telling her that she had a darkness inside her that is similar to his. That really bothered Sharon.

Then there is the fact that Adam also recently asked his ex-wife, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to get back together more than once. Both Sharon and Chelsea turned Adam down, and now he’s aligning himself with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) again. While Adam and Phyllis have not experienced anything physical, they’ve teamed up twice now in business since Adam’s return to Genoa City.

Plus, Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith recently teased fall spoilers to Soap Opera Digest. Griffith insinuated that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon will find it hard to deny their feelings for each other even though they recently broke up due to Sharon’s feelings for Adam.

Later, Case tweeted that the moment is not a spoiler but rather a behind the scenes moment from the show.