Maren Morris’ Shirtless Photo Leaves Instagram Wanting More

Maren Morris is heating up Instagram yet again with her latest photograph. The country music singer took to social media to show off one her latest looks, and her fans went wild over the racy wardrobe choice that she donned in the picture.

On Wednesday, Maren couldn’t help herself and posted another stunning photo to her account. The songstress rocked a shimmering diamond blue velour suit, but she didn’t wear a shirt underneath.

The outfit flaunted Morris’ braless cleavage as she went naked under the low-cut suit jacket. Maren’s tiny waist and curvy hips were also accentuated by the tight little ensemble.

The singer had her shoulder-length blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, straight strands which fell around her collar bone and down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a light blue eye shadow. Maren completed the glam look by adding a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her lips.

Of course, Morris’ fans took to the comment section to share their love for the sexy new post.

“Excellent shot,” one fan wrote.

“WOW,” another stunned admirer stated.

“Lil powerhouse,” a third follower said.

“That’s a hot outfit,” another comment read.

According to Pop Culture, Maren had recently spoken her mind when it comes to gun control. She opened up on social media about her opinions on Wal-Mart’s decision to ban guns, saying people shouldn’t have to look over their shoulders in a paranoid state while buying orange juice at the supermarket after multiple people were shot inside one store last month.

Maren spoke out on the topic last year as well during an interview with Esquire Magazine.

“I’m from Texas and I’ve grown up around guns, and my whole family was always super safe with them. But as much fun as that was growing up, do I feel particularly safe around guns now? No,” Morris stated.

“I don’t think anyone needs to own a semi-automatic or automatic rifle. I mean, the Second Amendment was put in place when it was like, muskets. I don’t think the forefathers were thinking about Route 91 or bump stocks and s–,” she added.

Fans can see more of Maren Morris’ sexy photos and updates on her latest projects by following the country singer on her social media accounts.