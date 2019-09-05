Jennifer Lopez Makes Out With Alex Rodriguez Wearing An Insanely Tight Outfit

Jennifer Lopez is currently enjoying a romantic vacation with her future husband, Alex Rodriguez, in St. Tropez. The Daily Mail reported that the couple were snapped this week showing off some major PDA as JLo rocked an insanely tight outfit.

Photographers caught Jennifer and Alex sharing a sweet moment together as they locked lips around the dinner table during a night out at Le Girelier restaurant. The pair were surrounded by friends during their dinner date, as the singer rocked a tight neon pink crop top and a matching skirt as she hit the town.

JLo flashed her ample cleavage, incredibly toned abs, curvy booty, and muscular arms as she danced the night away with her pal, EJ Johnson, at the club later that evening.

Lopez had her long, sandy brown hair pulled up into a sleek bun on top of her head and sported multiple bracelets on her wrists. She also added large hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck to complete her outfit.

Jennifer looked glam as she donned a full face of makeup, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her lips.

Before heading to St. Tropez, Jennifer met with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Hill reports that Ginsburg revealed that Lopez had called her and had hoped to meet. The pair did just that in the judge’s chambers, where JLo asked her about the secrets of a happy marriage.

“She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage, but now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world,” Ginsburg stated, adding that she gave her some advice her mother-in-law once gave her, which is “it helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”

Jennifer and Alex got engaged back in March, and since that time Lopez has opened up a bit about the couple’s upcoming wedding, revealing that they’ll be married next year and that the ceremony will likely take place in a church.

“Now it’s been three years now. [We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year. I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church,” Jennifer Lopez told People of her previous three marriages to first husband Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, whom she shares her twins Max and Emme with.