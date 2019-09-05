Tammy Hembrow Rocks Nearly Non-Existent Blue Bikini In Sexy Beach Snaps

Tammy Hembrow brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this week with yet another skin-baring snap that is proving hard to be ignored.

On Wednesday, September 3, the Australian beauty slipped back into a bikini and, to the delight of her millions of followers on the social media platform, shared a few shots of her in the nearly non-existent ensemble that are getting pulses racing. The duo of shots was taken on the beach, with the first being at the hands of the 24-year-old herself as she laid on her stomach to catch some sun. Behind her was the scene of the gorgeous shoreline, but it was the beauty’s curvaceous backside that caught the eyes of her 9.8 million followers, as it was left completely on display in the tiniest thong bikini possible. The minuscule bikini bottoms covered only what was necessary — albeit barely — and left the babe’s tanned booty completely within eyesight, while its nearly non-existent, clear waistband tied high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

A swipe to the second photo of the set sent temperatures soaring even higher, as it brought fans to a full look at Tammy’s incredible risque bikini. The baby blue bikini top was hardly enough to contain the fitness guru’s voluptuous assets, spilling cleavage out from every angle to make for a seriously busty look that left very little to the imagination. The front of her bikini bottoms was equally as skimpy as their backside and offered yet another look at the stunner’s famous curves and toned legs. Also catching the audience’s eyes were Tammy’s sculpted abs, which frequently make an appearance in just about every outfit she wears.

The blonde bombshell kept her look simple, adding only a pair of delicate hoop earrings to give her beachwear a bit of bling. Her platinum locks were already damp and slicked back behind her head, keeping them from covering her makeup-free face and natural beauty that was nothing short of stunning.

As per usual with the Aussie beauty’s snaps, fans quickly began showering the new upload with love. At the time of this writing, Tammy’s latest post has racked up over 93,000 within just 50 minutes of going live to the account — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“Thank you for blessing me,” one person wrote, while another called her their “Australian queen.”

“The most beautiful pearl of the sea,” commented a third.

Bikinis seem to be Tammy’s outfit of choice as of late. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe took to her Instagram again yesterday to dazzle her following with another beach day snap, this time in an impossibly tiny pink bikini that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.