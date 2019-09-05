‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: John Simm Reveals He Had To Watch All ‘GoT’ Episodes Prior To Filming Pilot

Simm also teases fans about his character's role in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

It has previously been revealed by HBO that John Simm would be involved in the pilot episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. However, the actor has recently spoken out about his new role and what he had to undertake once he signed up for the part.

According to Digital Spy, while Simm did not have to know much about the Game of Thrones universe in order to audition for the role, he did have to take it seriously once he was signed up.

“No, they didn’t give me a quiz but I did have to download every single episode and watch it all in about a month,” Simm revealed during a radio interview with the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show recently.

While it seems reasonable that actors playing main characters need to know everything they can about the Game of Thrones universe in order to prepare themselves for the prequel series, what fans are really desperate to know is details of characters involved in the potential new series. Considering how vast the knowledge within the fanbase regarding the Game of Thrones universe, it comes as no surprise that HBO is not yet releasing details of the characters involved in the new series.

Set thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original series, the Game of Thrones prequel will still likely feature characters that book fans have heard of. As a result of this, HBO has remained tight-lipped regarding the names of characters when making casting announcements. So, far, the only details given have been regarding Naomi Watts’ character who HBO describes as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

And, when quizzed about his involvement in the pilot episode of the prequel series, Simms remained silent, only revealing what fans already knew.

“So, I’m just in the pilot!” Simm teased.

“You will see my decapitated head in Episode 2!”

While Simm may be obviously joking, with his suggestion that he will appear as a corpse in Episode 2, many fans are now wondering if the show has already been confirmed to go to series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pilot episode for the Game of Thrones prequel has already been filmed. However, it has not yet been greenlit by HBO regarding a full season. It is possible that fans of Game of Thrones may find out as early as this month regarding the pilot’s fate. However, that still means a lengthy wait while the remainder of the series is filmed.