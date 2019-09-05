Candice Swanepoel Goes Braless Under Wet White Shirt In Sizzling New Pic

More than three years after shaking the Earth with her cover shoot for Maxim, Candice Swanepoel’s sizzling photos still have the power to send Instagram into a frenzy when they make their rounds on Instagram. That is what happened on Wednesday when the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of her march 2015 cover in which she rocks a wet white attire that leaves little to the imagination.

In the shot, the gorgeous South African model and Victoria’s Secret Angel is sitting outdoors somewhere in St. Barts — as the geotag included with the post shows — as she holds a piece of fruit, possibly a mango. The now-30-year-old stunner is facing the camera as she rocks a white shirt, which she left unbuttoned for shot, leaving her chest exposed. However, the model has her arms positioned strategically to cover herself up and censor the photo, keeping the shot Instagram-friendly.

Swanepoel teamed her shirt with a pair of matching white shorts, which are also wet, sticking to her legs. The model is looking at the camera straight-on as she sits with her legs apart, in a pose that is both sultry and relaxed. The model’s blonde hair is swept over to one side as its strands cascade over one shoulder and over her face, partially covering her eyes.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Maxim shared with its almost 900,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 5,100 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 60 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Swanepoel’s beauty, and to share their thoughts about the picture.

“New cover for her please,” one user asked, adding a hands raised emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love love love,” another user chimed in, trailing the message with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Amazing shot,” a third fan raved, adding a heart eyes emoji after the words.

Swanepoel’s photoshoot was captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. Speaking about Swanepoel, the photographer said in a Maxim report that, after the shoot, the model changed into her civilian clothes to go watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her fellow models.

“We all watch it together and scream,” she told Bensimon, according to the report. “We eat popcorn and laugh at ourselves.”