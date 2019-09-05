Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers Fires Up Instagram In Glitter String Bikini

Kindly Myers may have military training behind her, but this model and social media sensation comes with plenty of sexy backup. The blonde’s bikini-ready body has earned her an Instagram following of 1.7 million. Given Kindly’s latest update, it looks like her following might just experience a little jump.

Earlier today, Kindly updated her account. Camouflage looks and weapons were nowhere to be seen. While Kindly will update her Instagram with reminders of her soldier past, the majority of the star’s updates are dedicated to her career as a model.

Today’s snap showed the blonde shot outdoors. There was a distinct California vibe to the shoot, although no geo-tag had been provided. Kindly had been photographed near a perspex structure that afforded pool aspects, but the only clue suggesting that the model might be near the water was her killer bikini. Today swimsuit was definitely minimal. Then again, it was also ticking boxes for being fun. Kindly was seen flaunting her curves in an ultra-tiny string bikini with a mostly-blue color palette, although pops of pink around the string edges offered more variety. The look was glittery; with sparkly elements to the fabrics and plenty of sunlight letting them twinkle, this two-piece was proving as girly as it was sexy.

Kindly posed for the camera with a mostly profile positioning and a giant reminder that her fierce curves are some of the best on Instagram. A heavy cleavage display was shown, but so did a toned and muscular rear, a strong pair of legs, plus slender arms and a sizzling golden tan.

Kindly’s update proved a hit. It had racked up over 13,500 likes within nine hours of going live, with the same time frame bringing over 250 fans into the post’s comments section. The blonde was showered with love and praise for her fierce body, with many fans opting down the emoji route. Unsurprisingly, fire, heart, and Instagram’s much-loved alien emoji all showed up.

Kindly comes as an interesting breed. Alongside her past in the military, Kindly bucks the trend of Instagram’s swimwear faces by not acting as a major influencer. The star will update her account with paid partnerships – models have to earn their cash just like everyone else – but the commonplace name-dropping of affordable clothing brands isn’t something that fans can expect much of from Kindly. With captions that tend to thank photographers over mentioning Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing, Kindly sticks to her own style.

