Sara Underwood Bursts Out Of Green Top As She Flaunts New Project

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood traded in the bright lights of Hollywood for the forests of the Pacific Northwest for her latest project. Underwood has been hard at work with her partner, Jacob Witzling, creating a community of cabins in the woods of Olympic National Forest.

Underwood is constantly tantalizing her Instagram followers by sharing sexy shots of herself, but the cabins also frequently make their way into her Instagram posts. In her most recent quadruple update, Underwood marked a milestone in the couple’s project — they finished building a storage cabin that they wanted to add to their nirvana in the woods.

In the first shot of the update, Underwood posed facing the camera, with one hand outstretched to grasp Witzling’s. She rocked a cropped green top with cap sleeves and a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her enviable cleavage. She paired the top with simple black jeans, which were much more full coverage than many of the short shorts she loves to wear.

She accessorized with a beanie and wore her blonde locks in two messy low buns for a playful vibe. She clarified in the caption that the outfit was from Revolve and that the cabin was constructed by herself and Witzling.

Underwood also shared a shot in which she posed with her back to the camera, getting a bit closer to the structure. The top she rocked dipped low in the back as well, exposing some more skin, and from behind followers could truly appreciate how curvaceous Underwood is.

She finished off the Instagram update by posting two close looks at the storage shed itself, allowing her followers to marvel at all the details.

The blonde bombshell works with many retailers, showcasing their clothing on her incredible body. While she tagged Revolve in this particular post, she has also shared quite a few looks from online retailer Fashion Nova. So, fans likely weren’t too surprised by Underwood’s joke in the caption of the post that the storage cabin may just end up storing a lot of her own outfits.

Underwood’s eager followers loved the post, which received over 41,000 likes within just five hours.

“You’re like Smurfette in her perfect little village in the woods,” one follower said.

Another commented “Amazing architecture. I love the green roof!”

Yet another fan had a few words for Witzling, and said, “the gentleman holding your hand is the luckiest.”

Fans will have to follow the blonde babe on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss a single update on the cabin project — or a single sizzling selfie.