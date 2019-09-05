Nicki Minaj Shows Off Cleavage In New Photo With Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj stood by her man, Kenneth Petty, in an Instagram post she uploaded on Wednesday that also showed off her enviable figure. In the photo, the “Megatron” rapper is rocking a white mini dress that gave fans an ample view of her cleavage. She paired the dress with sparkly silver boots, neon green hair and some chunky silver accessories.

In the comments, her fans, collectively known as “The Barbz,” raved over the photo and many remarked that Kenneth and Nicki seemed to clearly be in love. But some of her followers appeared to be tired of seeing Kenneth in their favorite rapper’s Instagram photos.

“I love you queen but take some damn pictures by yourself,” one follower commented. “I need single shots of the queen.”

Many of Nicki’s most recent Instagram photos include Kenneth. In a post from a week ago, she’s wearing a skimpy thong bodysuit with cut-outs as she leans against him in the photo.

Based on the number of photos he’s in, it’s clear that Nicki wants her fans to know that this is a serious relationship. She has also previously hinted that they plan to get married.

As People Magazine reports, in a previous episode of her radio show, Queen Radio, Nicki said that she and Kenneth had gotten their marriage license. She also offered a timeframe within which she’ll likely get married.

“From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,” she said.

According to People, the rapper also said that she wants to have a small wedding ceremony at first with a bigger event coming later when she gets a break from working on her music career.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she added.

In addition, Nicki recently changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty.

While Nicki loves showing Kenneth off on her Instagram, the relationship hasn’t been without controversy.

He is a registered sex offender. The Blast previously reported that a woman accused Petty of kidnapping and rape in 1994. He took a plea deal and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree and spent four years in prison.

Nicki has been vocal in her support for her boyfriend in the face of criticism over his alleged criminal past, The Blast noted. When questioned about it on Instagram, she told a fan that Kenneth and the girl who accused him were in a relationship and just teenagers at the time.

Kenneth Petty has also served jail time for manslaughter. According to TMZ, court documents show that he was identified by gunshot victim Lamont Robinson as his assailant. Robinson died a short time later.