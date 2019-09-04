Ashley Graham Goes Topless In Stunning New Black And White Photo

Ashley Graham’s new photo may just break the internet.

As fans know, Graham is one of the most loved models on the planet and she’s racked up an Instagram following of over 9 million already. While she loves to show off her bikini body and flaunt her curvy figure in a number of other sexy ensembles, she oftentimes pushes the envelope even further. Earlier today, the model shared a photo of herself as she honored the legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh.

In the stunning shot that was taken by Lindbergh, Graham gets up close and personal while looking right into the camera for a David Yurman campaign. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks wet and playfully holds them at the top of her head in her hands. Ashley appears to be sporting minimal makeup for the shot with just a hint of eyeliner and eyeshadow. The beauty accessorizes the look with a pair of earrings and a ton of silver bracelets on her wrist.

Graham leaves little to be desired in the photo while appearing topless. Her toned and tanned shoulders are fully on display in the image and she looks nothing short of amazing. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Ashley a ton of attention with more than 127,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let the model know that she looks amazing, countless others commented on the passing of Lindbergh. A few other fans had no words and simply commented with emoji instead.

“Favorite pic of you this year,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Wow beautiful gorgeous success wonderful,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Your [sic] so beautiful, i love the fact that you are so sweet and inspiring to me. You build my confidence alot,” one more follower wrote.

And while Ashley’s career is currently booming, so is her personal life. As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the brunette beauty took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video with her husband by her side. In the incredibly sweet post, the couple stood together as they announced the news that they are expecting their first child together. The video started out with the pair trying to get a “better angle” for the video before they finally zoomed out the camera and found the “perfect” shot that showcased Graham’s beautiful baby bump.

That post garnered a ton of attention for the famous pair with over 55,000 comments and 1.7 million likes.