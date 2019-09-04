Kourtney Kardashian’s Bra-Flashing ‘Airport’ Pic Is So Hot, Instagram May Need Oxygen

Kourtney Kardashian has done it again – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seems to have the ability to nail a social media update even in the most casual of outfits. The 40-year-old might go glam with many of her Instagram images, but today saw Kourtney rock the athleisurewear look and still make it sexy.

Earlier today, Kourtney updated her account. The photo showed the star appearing to make her way through an airport — as she hinted in the caption — although fans paying attention to the Poosh CEO’s words in full will quickly have noted that the setting wasn’t quite related to flight. Given how the photo was taken at a lobby with glitzy background elevators, though, the vibe was all there.

Kourtney herself was seen in motion as she walked forward. The mother-of-three was striking a forthright pose as she marched forward in her gray sweatpants, with a sheer white tank top upping the ante as it allowed Kourtney to flash a black bra underneath. Of course, the true highlight was Kourtney’s dark shades, which she held with one hand. If anything was suggesting Hollywood transit vibes, it was this photo. Kourtney paired her low-key ensemble with white socks and sneakers, with nothing else in the way of accessories or additional touches. The star appeared with her signature dark locks down and what appeared to be tasteful, but minimally-done makeup.

This was a killer update – no two ways about it — and Instagram definitely seemed to think so. The post had racked up over 241,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same timeframe brought over 850 fans into the post’s comments section. One of those likes was from younger sister Kim Kardashian.

There was definitely an air of mystery to the photo. Hot as it was, Kourtney had given zero indication of where she was or what she was doing. This, in itself, contrasts the heavily-informative updates that have been filling Kourtney’s Instagram these past weeks. With travels across Europe, Kourtney has been using plenty of geotags for her France and Italy posts.

Travel seems to be a huge part of this star’s life, but with a business to run, Kourtney is likely spending some much-needed time at her Calabasas, California, base. The star’s Poosh lifestyle brand launched in April of this year. The website’s mission statement even mentions Kourtney’s busy and packed lifestyle, with a message straight from the company founder.