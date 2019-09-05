Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Haters With Hilarious Dancing Video With Her 91-Year-Old Mom, Lois

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posted another video of her dancing-- with a twist.

Lisa Rinna has a message for her critics. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is proving once and for all that a little dance party never killed anyone. On the heels of her highly scrutinized bikini dance video encore earlier this week, the 56-year-old Bravo star is making it clear that you’re never too old to shake your booty.

Lisa posted a new dance video to Instagram featuring her 91-year-old mom, Lois Rinna. In the video, the RHOBH star’s adorable mother is wearing shiny black pants as she dances to the song ” A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got).” Lois even sings along to the Fergie hit, which was released in 2013.

Midway through the clip, Lisa joins her mom and shows off her own signature dance moves that her Instagram followers already know so well.

Several of Lisa’s famous friends chimed in the comments section to react to this soon-to-be iconic clip. Pal Kelly Ripa wrote, “Favorite,” while actress Roma Downey wrote, “Adorable.” Lisa’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin joked that she needs “her” (Grandmom Lois) in her life. Amelia also wrote that she needs to visit Lois soon.

You can see Lisa Rinna’s sassy new dancing with her mom video below.

The RHOBH veteran’s new dancing video comes just days after she reposted a bikini dance video that Instagram followers in a frenzy, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The mom of two was shamed by critics who think she is too old to post bikini videos and slammed by others who think she’s looking for attention.

No matter what you think of Lisa’s dance moves, her mom stole the show in this latest video. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have gotten to know Lois from her multiple cameos on the Bravo reality show and she is a fan favorite.

Last season, the nonagenarian stunned viewers when she opened up about a terrifying ordeal that she went through in the 1970s when she was attacked by David Carpenter, the Trailside Killer who murdered multiple people on the hiking trails in Northern California in the 1970s and ’80s. Lois was nearly killed three years before her daughter Lisa was born after she got into a car with Carpenter, her then co-worker. A suspicious military policeman who followed Carpenter’s car down a deserted road saved her as she was being attacked by the future serial killer. Carpenter was later convicted of multiple murders.

Fans can see Lisa Rinna (and hopefully more of her mom) on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.