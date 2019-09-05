Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Grandchild Will Surprise People, Says A Source

Sources close to the royal family say that Queen Elizabeth supposedly has favorites among her grandchildren. At the top of the list are two names which might surprise most people because the monarch’s reported favorites aren’t the usual suspects.

Express shared that this summer, the queen spent a great deal of time at her Scottish castle with her whole family. However, sources say she had some real quality bonding time with two of her grandchildren who don’t spend as much time in the media as Prince William and Prince Harry.

While Queen Elizabeth would never admit to having a favorite, this summer in the Scottish Highlands gave her the chance to bond with the children of her youngest son, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. These two grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn seem to appreciate their time at Balmoral in the same way their grandma does.

One insider is quoted as saying that it is Lady Louise, who is now on top of the heap, seems to enjoy her time with her grandmother.

“The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favorite grandchild, closely followed by James.”

Lady Louise is one of the queen’s lesser-known grandchildren. She will turn 16 in November and is described as artistic and patient with the little royals, especially Princess Charlotte, claims an observer.

“Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here.”

Lady Louise is said to be quite the artist. She often does sketches of animals and tries to teach Princess Charlotte to draw the rabbits and deer that are plentiful around Balmoral. The queen has taken note of this passion and shared some royal gems with the daughter of Prince Edward.

“Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days.”

The family of the Duke and Duchess of Wessex spent several weeks in Scotland with their extended family and have been spotted horseback riding, fly fishing, and attending the local church.

James, Viscount Severn spent much of his free time fly fishing on the River Dee, which delights the queen, as it was a favorite pastime of her mother, the late Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes Lyon.