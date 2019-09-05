Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Kaia Gerber, Flashes Bare Chest In Unbuttoned Sweater

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is a chip off the old block. The 18-year-old is a model like her famous mother, but she’s also not afraid to show some skin, much like Cindy, per the Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, Kaia was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed out on the town in New York City. Gerber strolled the streets in a very risque outfit, sporting a black bra and a mostly unbuttoned sweater.

Kaia’s ample cleavage was on full display in the outfit as her bra could barely be seen due to its skimpy nature. In addition, her short-sleeved knit sweater was held together by only one button in the middle, showing off more of the model’s bare chest, as well as her flat tummy.

Kaia had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun behind her head. She accessorized her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, some gold hoop earrings, black sandals, and a small purse slung over her shoulder.

Gerber also rocked a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color.

According to AOL, Kaia Gerber just turned 18-years-old, and she celebrated the milestone event with her very own Vogue cover.

Inside the pages of the magazine, the model revealed that she feels more like an old woman due to her busy work schedule and her love for relaxing whenever her job is done.

The teenager said that she works so hard that all she wants to do is chill when the day is over, leaving her little time to focus on her love life.

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t… But I’m not losing hope in all love forever. I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman… I’m an old soul.”

As for her modeling career, Gerber told the magazine that she found it harder to go to school and relate to people her own age than she ever did to pose for famous designers and photographers in front of a camera.

“I mean, I’m just standing there — how bad can I do?” Kaia Gerber said of her mindset when modeling.