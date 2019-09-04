Terry Crews Gives Update On Horrific Kevin Hart Car Crash: ‘Kevin’s Gonna Have To Rebuild His Life Somewhat’

Just days after Kevin Hart was involved in a horrific car crash, his friend Terry Crews is giving an update to fans on his current state of health.

As fans know, Hart was involved in a really bad car crash in Calabasas, California this past weekend and while he will recover from his injuries, it isn’t going to be easy. According to Us Weekly, Crews gave fans an update on the crash that turned his friend’s world upside down in a recent interview. According to the America’s Got Talent host, his friend has a long way to go in his recovery and things may not be the same.

“Basically, right now, Kevin’s gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out,” he shared in an interview. “I understand that, I feel that. He probably feels very alone right now.”

In the interview, Crews also told fans that there has been a lot of negativity that has been surrounding Hart and the crash and many people weren’t that nice about it. Some people even said that they were happy that the comedian got into a crash and that’s something that Crews says doesn’t make sense to him. But at the end of the day, Terry says that he wants Kevin to know that he is here for him if he needs anything at all.

“Hey, man. I’m here for you. I got your back.’ Believe me, most of Hollywood and most people I know are supporting Kevin,” he said. “Really, really pushing for his speedy recovery.”

Kevin Hart's wife is giving an update on his condition after he got into a car crash. https://t.co/XSTRuZPSMk pic.twitter.com/HN3P0iNjDU — E! News (@enews) September 3, 2019

In closing, Crews shared that there are very, very few people who could survive such a horrible crash and the fact that his friend was able to make it out alive is absolutely amazing. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Kevin was severely injured following a crash on one of the winding roads in the Los Angeles area. Hart was the passenger in a Plymouth Barracuda and the accident occurred after the driver of the car lost control, veered off the road, and smashed the car into a wooden fence. The vehicle eventually came to a halt in a gully but the damage was done.

Photos from the crash scene show that the impact was so great that the entire top of the car was crushed. Hart was able to get out of the vehicle himself but he later went to a local hospital because of severe back injuries. According to the report, the driver of the car also suffered severe back injuries while another passenger was left uninjured.

Hopefully, Hart has a speedy recovery.