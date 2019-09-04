‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Rocks See-Through Lingerie & Instagram Can’t Deal

Robin Holzken is exchanging her signature swimsuits for lingerie as she stars in a new campaign for Victoria’s Secret, and her Instagram fans can barely contain their excitement. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot from the photo shoot in which she is rocking sheer lingerie that leaves almost nothing to the imagination, putting her incredible figure front and center.

The snap shows the Dutch model standing in front of a white backdrop as she dons a baby pink two-piece lingerie set by Victoria’s Secret that consists of a bra with an underwire structure with thin adjustable straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The bodice is completely see-through, but it has details in light pink that give it a little texture. In addition, it also features a solid pink strap across the middle that sits just around her waistline. The piece also has two vertical lines that begin at the cups and run down through her legs to form garters.

Underneath the top part of the lingerie, the model has on a matching pair of pink underwear, which sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her wide hips while her itty bitty waist is fully visible.

Holzen is posing with her hip slightly to one side as she takes one arm her up by her shoulder while her other arm rests by her side. The model is looking at the camera straight-on with a coquettish gaze and lips curled into a seductive half-smile. Holzken’s brunette hair is a casual middle part and styled down in natural-looking straight strands that fall over her shoulders. The model appears to be wearing a little mascara and eyeliner, while a link pink of lipstick perfectly captures the overall mood of the shot.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Holzken shared with her 366,000-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 5,800 likes in just a few hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 70 comments, which will surely continue to pour in. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their thoughts about the sultry photo.

“Queen Robin slaying,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Oh hellooooo,” another one chimed in, adding a couple of pink heart emoji at the end of the message.

“Stunning robin,” a third fan added.