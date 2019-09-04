Melissa Riso Gets Cheeky In Buns-Baring Skimpy White Bikini Causing Instagram Frenzy

Model and actress Melissa Riso shared a stunning photo of her perky backside on Instagram, causing a frenzy among her 1.1 million followers. The actress, who is also a men’s hairstylist with her own brand of hair care products, admitted that she feels a bit cheeky in her latest post on the popular social media platform that features the sexy, buns-baring photo.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported on another image in this series that the model posted. In her caption, Riso tagged Studio 977 as the photographer, and the studio’s Instagram page features scores of gorgeous, not safe for work, nude and nearly-nude models in sensual poses.

In the picture, the actress stared into a mirror with a sultry look. Heavily black lined eyes brought the drama, and a nude lip kept the focus on Riso’s other assets. The artful shot managed to show both the model’s front in the mirror and her backside as she held onto a green counter while looking into the reflective glass. She wore a white halter-style cropped top, which she paired with a white, thong-style bikini bottom. The pose showed off Riso’s perfectly pert bottom to is maximum potential. Her long dark hair hung in waves down her back to her waist.

Riso’s followers wasted no time in responding to her post. Several thousand pressed the “like” button to show their support, and hundreds left supportive comments for the actress.

“Love your cheeky feeling days!” enthused one fan.

“Happy Humpday, beautiful,” replied another.

Loading...

“Booty perfection at its finest!!!” a follower praised.

Earlier today on her Instagram story, Riso shared several pictures of her hair care clients showing off their products from her line, Mr. By Melissa Riso. Right now, her products include shampoo, conditioner, and pomade. The stylist created the line, especially for men since they lack options as compared to the products available for women.

She also shared a great little clip of herself sipping from a minty green drink at The Henry Restaurant. In the video, Riso wore a cleavage-baring blue top, and she sat on a striped chair. Her long dark hair hung in tousled waves over one shoulder. Sunglasses both protected her eyes and completed the glamorous look. The West Hollywood restaurant bills itself as an upscale eatery and bar from True Food Kitchen group. It serves an all-day menu featuring New American food, and it looks like Riso may have grabbed some lunch or refreshments at the eatery.