‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Anne de Paula Breaks Instagram Silence With Smoking Hot Bikini Snap

Anne de Paula broke her nearly two-week-long Instagram silence today in such a big way that fans may have even forgotten she was gone.

On Wednesday, September 3, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition bombshell took to her account on the social media platform for the first time since last month, and her 250,000 followers are certainly excited for her return. The sizzling snap was from the 24-year-old’s photoshoot for this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition magazine, which was shot months ago in Kenya but still had the same heart-racing effect on her audience.

In the steamy photo, Anne was caught standing knee-deep in the water of a beautiful beach in Watamu, posing with her curvaceous backside to the camera and turning her head over her shoulder with a sultry look on her face. Being as the snap was for S.I. Swimsuit, the babe was, of course, showing off some serious skin in a bright green bikini that couldn’t get any tinier. Its skimpy top appeared to barely contain her voluptuous assets that threatened to bust out of the side, while the matching bottoms of the set arguably provided the most NSFW element of the ensemble. Its dangerously cheeky thong style did absolutely nothing to cover up the Brazilian beauty’s peachy derriere, which she expertly posed with her hands on top of to draw even more attention to the area. From underneath her arm, its dainty, beaded waistband made an appearance on top of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass figure.

Anne opted not to add any accessories to her sexy swimwear, letting her flawless bikini body take center stage in the smoking hot snap. Her dark tresses were slightly damp and worn down in loose messy waves, which she gathered to one side of her shoulder so not to cover up her stunning makeup look that included a dusting of blush, highlighter, and mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the bikini babe went absolutely wild for her long-awaited new post. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned nearly 12,000 likes within just four hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so flawless, body goals!” one person wrote, while another said that Anne was “so perfect.”

Fellow S.I. Swimsuit models Robin Holzken and Brooks Nader also flocked to the comments section, with both leaving a slew of heart-eyed emoji underneath the snap.

Loading...

No matter how often Anne adds new photos to her feed, they all bring some serious heat to the social media platform. Earlier this summer, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty sent pulses racing again with a few steamy shots from her vacation in the Maldives that saw her riding a bike in a seriously cheeky leopard-print swimsuit that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.