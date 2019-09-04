Gabrielle Union Drives Instagram Wild With ‘Maleficent’ Video: ‘Applying For Damsel In Distress’

Angelina Jolie may hold the crown on all things Maleficent, but it doesn’t mean that other celebrities can’t get in on it. America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has channeled her inner Disney lover – well, that and a few overall fairytale references. The 46-year-old has taken to Instagram with an update that’s officially driving her fans wild, although this reality judge tends to have that effect on the platform every time she posts an update.

Gabrielle’s video today came as a mash-up of two very different looks. Fans were greeted with the star appearing in a fairytale-like dress, with an artsy painted backdrop showing swirly skies and flowers. Gabrielle herself was clearly embracing her good side here. With a floaty and fairytale-like dress in white and pastel green, blue, and peach, the star was looking like a princess. The floor-length dress boasted sheer and gauze-like sleeves that wrapped around the star’s shoulders, with delicate hairpieces adding girly flourishes.

The video didn’t take long to change its tune, though. Here, Gabrielle had gone much darker, with a black floral-print dress with purple and red contrasting the previous look. While the statement costume worn by Jolie in her movie wasn’t seen, the reference was all there in the caption. The contrast between good and evil was more than evident.

A simple caption from Gabrielle made a joke, alongside mentioning high-end designer Rodarte for the look.

Instagram is going crazy.

“I absolutely love this,” one fan wrote.

“Princess and the Frog???? This would be so lit!!!” another added with plenty of emoji.

“You’d make the best Tiana,” another added.

Plenty of other comments came in with various references, although Gabrielle was also showered with love over how great she looked. The update itself also quickly proved popular, racking up more than 93,000 views 22,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 170 fans into the post’s comments section.

Celebrities seem to adore Disney just like everyone else. Fans have seen Kim Kardashian and daughter North West go full Aladdin for Halloween. Miley Cyrus has dressed up as Cinderella. Of course, Neil Patrick Harris and his family can always be relied on for an epic display, with the actor and his clan having delivered an epic Alice in Wonderland Halloween update. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has even gone Princess Ariel recently, per The Inquisitr.

It definitely looked like Gabrielle nailed her update today. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.