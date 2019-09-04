Belarusian Bombshell Nina Serebrova Dons The World’s Tiniest Bikini During Greek Getaway

Nina Serebrova has established herself as an Instagram sensation, and those who follow her will know why. The Belarusian beauty is currently enjoying some time off in Greece, and she has been sharing snippets from her gorgeous time under the Mediterranean sun with her legion of fans, who are nothing but grateful.

Earlier this week, the Russian-based fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in what could be one of the world’s tiniest bikinis, which leaves little to the imagination. In the photo, Nina is knee-deep in a swimming pool at a hotel in Santorini — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she dons a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a top featuring a straight-cut neckline and a bra that cuts in the middle of the model’s chest. A second strap runs just below it, creating a cutout that shows off quite a bit of underboob. The top also boasts two thick straps that go over her shoulders.

Nina teamed her interesting top with a pair of matching white bottoms that sit high on her sides, helping accentuate the model’s hourglass figure by highlighting her full, wide hips that contrast with her itty bitty waist. In addition, Nina is tugging at the sides of her bottoms, increasing the spiciness of the shot.

The model is standing with one leg in front of the other in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body. Nina is looking at a point off-camera to her left, shooting a killer gaze while maintaining her lips parted for a seductive facial expression.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Nina shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 27,000 likes within a little over a day of being posted. Within that time, the photo also brought it upwards of 350 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness guru took to the popular social media app to praise her good looks, and to express their admiration for her.

“I think the weather in Greece is hotter after your visit,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of hugging-face emoji.

“My favorite babe,” another user raved, including a series of heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Stunning,” a third fan added, echoing the other comments.

After posting this photo, Nina also shared another snapshot of herself in the pool. This time she is leaning against the glass, putting her booty front and center.