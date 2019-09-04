Fans Go Wild Over Kelly Clarkson’s New Talk Show Promo As She Stuns In Skintight Pink Dress

Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show is set to be one of the hottest new premieres this fall.

As fans know, the American Idol alum is slated to start her own self-titled talk show next week, and over the past few months, she has been teasing it to fans on social media. In her most recent Instagram post, the mother of two gave her 4.2 million followers a sneak peek from the show, and it’s safe to say that fans have gone absolutely wild over it.

In the short clip, Kelly stands on the set of her studio with her show’s logo just behind her. The blond beauty looks absolutely stunning in a long sleeve curve-hugging dress that fits her like a glove. The songstress accessorizes the look with a brown and green belt, a pair of hoop earrings while wearing her short tresses down and curled. The singer also dons a face full of makeup in the clip that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Clarkson explains to fans that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson left his honeymoon early to be the first guest on her show. In the short video, The Voice tells the audience that Kevin Hart was actually supposed to be the first guest on the show but since he was injured in a car crash and is currently recovering, his friend The Rock stepped in and offered to take his spot.

Within just two hours of the post going live on her account, it’s earned Clarkson a ton of attention from fans with over 23,000 likes, in addition to 390-plus comments. Most fans commented on the post to express their excitement over Kelly’s new show while countless others applauded The Rock for stepping in for his pal. A few others simply took to the post to let Kelly know that she looks stunning.

“Been waiting patiently for the first episode to air. Locked you in on my DVR so I don’t miss an episode.. Watching you flourish over the years from your start on American Idol to now is inspiring. Super excited for Sept 9th,” one follower commented.

“Love love you!!! You rock!!!! Great work Kelly Clarkson!!!” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Congrats on your show! Love you and have watched and followed you since American Idol,” one more wrote.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is slated to premiere on September 9 on NBC. Fans can stay up-to-date with all of Kelly’s projects by giving her a follow on Instagram.