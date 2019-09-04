Ariana Grande Slays In Green Givenchy Suit In Sultry Behind-The-Scenes Video

Ariana Grande is one of the faces of Givenchy, and she is giving her fans some quality content from her latest photoshoot with the fashion brand.

The singer had previously shared several pictures from the iconic shoot in a collaboration that is known across social media as #Arivenchy. And while the campaign snaps were highly praised on Instagram, she has now decided to gift her fans some juicy behind-the-scenes clips that have them fawning over her quirky personality yet again.

Ariana is known for being honest with her fans, which is part of her appeal as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The new BTS videos show the funny side of her that many love, with the 26-year-old seen goofing around the set constantly and belting out some classic tunes.

Her latest post, which was viewed nearly 700,000 times in about two hours, shows the pop princess striking a series of sultry poses in a sexy emerald green suit, which she paired with a brown crocodile skin-patterned purse. At one point, she sings Fall Out Boys’ hit “Sugar, We’re Going Down” in a funny deep voice, and then proceeds to spin around set in a gorgeous black Givenchy dress. The behind-the-scenes clips were all shot by her best pal and personal photographer, Alfredo Flores, according to her captions.

In yet another video from the campaign, Ari is seen smiling from ear to ear as she reveals she is “so excited” to shoot for the luxury brand. Despite her usual goofiness on set, she behaves like an absolute pro when it is time to pose for the cameras and appears to be thoroughly happy to be able to try on an array of stunning outfits.

As the second most followed celebrity on Instagram (after Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo), many of the “thank u, next” songstress’s fans and friends flocked to the comment sections to compliment her on her looks and cheerful personality.

Director Hannah Lux Davis wrote, “Such an icon,” while rapper Bia added, “You so cute,” followed by both a laughing and a heart-eyed emoji. Broadway star Jessica Vosk commented under one of the videos, “It’s the startled Look at the beginning of this video that reminds me why I love you,” and one of her 163 million followers chimed in, “Omg you’re so cute, you always make me smile.”

One particular Arianator claimed to have “just watched this 273343 times,” and another popular comment read, “why’d you have to be so cute” — a smart move as those are the lyrics to Ariana’s hit tune, “goodnight n go.”