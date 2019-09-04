Things Are Looking Up For ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee With ‘Surprise’ Instagram Announcement

Mackenzie McKee may be treading carefully as she adjusts to her guest role on Teen Mom OG, but things are looking up for the 24-year-old. Her trust issues with husband Josh McKee may still need some work, but another aspect of the blonde’s life is more than steady, as Mackenzie has just announced that she’ll be launching her own fitness line. The mother-of-three took to Instagram yesterday with an exciting announcement post that revealed what’s in the pipeline.

Mackenzie’s post didn’t showcase the star herself, but it did offer a hint at what’s on offer. The star’s BODYxMAC Fitness Apparel label even has its own Instagram account, although with things being so new, the account still boasts of less than 200 followers.

Mackenzie’s photo showed some super-cute merch. The pink background featuring dumbbells and sliced grapefruit reminded fans that health and fitness are a major part of this star’s life, but the panels showing powder-blue leggings were the focal point – athleisurewear isn’t just for the likes of Khloe Kardashian and her Good American line.

With social media activity that heavily features workouts – Josh included – there’s no denying that this 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 alum is the MTV franchise’s fitness queen. Mackenzie has even participated in fitness modeling bikini events, with the star’s rippling muscles proving quite the talking point for her fans.

An Instagram post made straight from the gym earlier this year saw Mackenzie relate her love of fitness via her caption, although the words did suggest that Mackenzie had been under some strain. Mentions of the star’s Type 1 diabetes were also included in the post.

“My body saw a bite of normal food and I was sick for a solid 2 weeks. Every day I wake up and I’m trying to gain my strength back, level my sugars out, find myself, and get back on my grind. I never ever want to take a week off from the gym and enjoy holiday food with family AGAIN. I love structure, i love the lifestyle I live, and I love the gym… I teach my clients balance, but balance does not exist for me.”

Branching out into business is nothing new for the franchise’s cast members. Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney jointly run their lifestyle brand Things That Matter. Over on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry runs her Pothead CBD Hair Care brand, while Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have their Itzy Ritzy collaboration.

Mackenzie’s Instagram is definitely worth a follow for all fitness lovers. Anyone eyeing up her merch should follow her brand’s Instagram.