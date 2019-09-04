Brazilian Fitness Muse Bruna Rangel Lima Lifts Up Leg In Snakeskin Minidress & White Boots

Bruna Rangel Lima is sending her Instagram fans into a frenzy with her most recent update, and they are not complaining at all. On Wednesday, the Brazilian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot in which she shows off her famous derriere while wearing a figure-hugging dress that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the fitness muse can be seen out on a patio of a house in Los Angeles — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she strikes a sexy pose that puts her backside front and center. The model is rocking a minidress boasting a snakeskin print in shades of orange, black, and beige, which features two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders, leaving her upper back visible. The dress is uber short, hugging her booty tightly in a way that helps to further enhance its curviness. As pointed out by the tag and caption Bruna paired with her photo, the dress she is wearing is from Pretty Little Thing, a brand that is often promoted via social media influencer’s Instagram feeds.

In addition to the skintight dress, Bruna is also striking a pose that showcases her curves. The model has her back to the camera as she lifts up one leg, resting it on a flowerbed.

Completing her sultry look, the fitness model wore a pair of chunky white ankle boots that give her outfit a cool ’80s vibe. Bruna is wearing her blonde highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, resting onto her back.

The model is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips parted in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Bruna shared with her impressive 2.8 million Instagram followers — had garnered just about 25,000 likes within just a few hours of being posted. That same time frame also brought in more than 265 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness muse took to the comments section to praise her both her beauty and her outfit while noting their admiration for her.

Loading...

“That outfit is everything,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Fire babe,” another one chimed in, also following the words with a series of fire emoji.

“Perfect balanced beauty,” a third fan added, including a few red heart emoji to the message.