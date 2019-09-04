‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Adam Goes Way Too Far

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 5 brings a warning from Nate while Adam goes way too far over the line. Plus, Kevin and Chloe risk everything where Billy is concerned.

Nate (Sean Dominic) covers his trail, according to SheKnows Soaps. He suspects that Adam (Mark Grossman) stole his tablet, and Nate has some sensitive information on it. Nate even goes to Adam’s house to try to find the tablet, but of course, he does not find it. Even so, Nate still strongly suspects Adam, and he warns him that accessing medical records is a crime. Ultimately, though, Nate just wants whatever Adam is plotting to keep out of his and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) lives. Nate is already mixed up enough with Victor, but he doesn’t want to get involved in Adam’s scheming plans for his patient. Abby and Nate worry that Adam is somehow going to find a way to use the whole thing against them because, with Adam, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, Adam crosses a line. Using Nate’s tablet, Adam learns about his father’s medications. He decides to double Victor’s dosage, which, of course, will also dramatically increase the side effects of the treatments. Victor is already struggling with his memory at some points, and he even considered stopping treatment altogether because of the issues, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) talked him into continuing so that they will have many more years to enjoy each other. No matter what the cost, Adam is determined to make his father pay for all the things that have happened. Victor is on a collision course with health trouble, or is he? The Inquisitr reported that The Mustache is always several steps ahead of everyone else, so he may be aware of what his son is plotting.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) take a risk. They just got their lives back in Genoa City, but Chloe feels duty-bound to help Billy (Jason Thompson) since his mental health issues are about their late daughter, Delia. Kevin clearly does not think Chloe’s plan is a good one, especially since Billy has missing time and clearly needs professional help. However, Chloe feels she can provide him with the type of support he needs because… well because she’s Delia’s mom and has suffered the same loss. Kevin reluctantly agrees to help Chloe with Billy because he does not see much of an alternative at this point since they’ve kidnapped him.