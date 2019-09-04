Lori Loughlin’s Friends Reportedly Urging Her To Divorce Mossimo Giannulli Following Admissions Drama

Lori Loughlin has a lot going on in her life at the moment and right now, everything looks like it’s an uphill battle for the Full House actress.

Following the college admissions scandal that rocked her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s world, Lori has been dealing with a lot and her friends are really worried about her. During public appearances, Lori and Mossimo appear to be maintaining a united front but according to Us Weekly, things behind closed doors are not going very well for the famous couple.

A source close to the situation shares that the couple’s daughter, Bella Giannulli, is especially scared that her famous parents may be divorcing after the scandal has caused such a strain on their relationship. The same insider shares that the pair have been having a lot of disagreements on how to handle things with their highly-publicized trial including whether or not to take a private jet to their trial.

“The couple was advised by their lawyers not to,” the source shared, adding that Loughlin agreed with the lawyers. “But Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”

Furthermore, the famous duo also butted heads on whether or not to reach a plea agreement in the deal with Mossimo wanting to take things to court and Lori wanting to just settle and put the past behind them.

“Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers,” the insider shared.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will appear in court in Boston on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing related to the charges against them in the college admissions scam https://t.co/ksxOMNM2dK — CNN (@CNN) August 27, 2019

Now, Loughlin’s friends are urging the actress to divorce her husband since the whole scandal has been so stressful but Lori is reportedly refusing to give up on her husband and she actually thinks that the scandal has made their marriage stronger. As fans know, the whole family has been affected by the drama including Lori and Mossimo’s two daughters — Bella and Olivia Giannulli.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that YouTuber Olivia still has a strained relationship with her parents, mostly because the college admissions scandal caused her to lose a lot of sponsorships and now she’s having a lot of trouble creating content for her once popular YouTube page. She hasn’t done a new video since the news of the scandal first broke and according to the insider, Olivia has been putting on a strong front for social media but she’s having a ton of trouble behind-the-scenes.

“She truly fears the unknown and despite the tensions she’s facing with her parents and the very real issues she’s working through with them, she wants them to be safe and move past this,” the insider revealed. “She wants what is best for everyone, and so does Bella.”

As fans know, news of the admissions scandal broke in March after Mossimo and Loughlin paid $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters spots at the University of Southern California. If they are found guilty, they could face up to 40 years behind bars.