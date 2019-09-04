Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Tell-All Interview On Whirlwind Relationship: ‘I Want This Guy’

Britney Spears’ boyfriend has opened up more than he ever has – Sam Asghari might feature regularly in the “Toxic” singer’s social media posts, but the Iranian personal trainer isn’t one to spill the beans. The 25-year-old has spoken to Entertainment Tonight about his high-profile relationship with 37-year-old Britney, with what appeared to be a never-before-heard focus on how it all got started. The couple has enjoyed somewhat of a whirlwind romance since getting together in 2016, with fans mostly seeming to love how it’s all panned out.

Asghari’s relationship with Britney began around the time the singer cherry-picked him to participate in her “Slumber Party” music video, per the report. While the trainer and actor’s resume wasn’t a full one, he didn’t come with a completely clean slate at the time: Asghari revealed that he landed the gig on Britney’s video after appearing in Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” music video.

As to the selection process for featuring in the singer’s video, that seemed to come easily.

“It was a direct book. A good friend of mine was working on the music video at the time. They told the casting director to cast this guy and then they sent my pictures to [Britney] and she picked it. ‘I want this guy’ — and so that’s how it was.”

Sam then revealed that the ball got rolling fairly quickly.

“We talked at the music video [and] we talked about what do you like to eat, sushi…Then text messages and next thing you know, just like a normal couple,” he added.

Fascination with this couple seems to know no bounds. For Britney’s fans, Asghari’s arrival into her life mostly comes welcome. With an unsteady past and baby daddy and ex Kevin Federline to deal with, the singer hasn’t exactly had it easy when it comes to men. Britney was also married for just 55 hours to Jason Alexander.

Loading...

This summer has brought plenty from Britney and Sam. Alongside the semi-regular Instagram videos showing the couple working out together, fans have seen Britney share a video of Sam cooking up a romantic meal in the singer’s home. The video saw Asghari whipping up a storm as he cooked in front of a stove, with a red rose showing his romantic side. Of course, Britney was seen gushing over her beau, per ET Online.

Sam was also seen accompanying Britney back in August as she enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with sons Jayden and Sean, per The Daily Mail. The couple also managed to get fans going nuts by attending the premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood together, where a ring sparked engagement rumors. No announcement has been made, though.