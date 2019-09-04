Alexandra Burke’s Boyfriend Reveals He Has Cancer

Alexandra Burke’s boyfriend, Angus Macdonald, has shared the sad news that he has bowel cancer.

The professional footballer who plays for Hull City in the U.K. revealed the news via his Instagram account three hours ago in a touching caption.

“The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with Bowel Cancer,” he wrote.

“I’m blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing teammates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I’m getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead,” he continued.

“I will be ready to fight this head-on, and I’m going to do whatever I can to get back to full health and back on that pitch.”

The post was met with thousands of likes instantly and lots of get well soon messages.

His girlfriend, Alexandra Burke, shared a photo to her Instagram story of the pair walking down a street, holding hands, with a message saying she will always be by his side forever.

According to the Daily Mail, their romance is fairly new as Burke recently split from her ex-fiance, Josh Ginnelly, a couple of months ago.

Burke rose to fame as the winner of The X Factor in the U.K. in 2008.

Her debut single, “Hallelujah,” broke a record for the most singles sales within a day, selling over 105,000, according to The Telegraph. The previous record was held by Leona Lewis, who won the show in 2006.

To date, Alexandra has released three studio albums – Overcome, Heartbreak On Hold, and The Truth Is.

Her debut album, Overcome, topped the U.K. album charts and spent 59 weeks in the top 100, per Official Charts. It contained five top 10 singles, three which were chart-toppers – “Hallelujah,” “Bad Boys” featuring Flo Rida, and “Start Without You.”

Aside from music, she has taken her talents to the theater. In 2014, she played the role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard Musical and went on to star in Sister Act The Musical, Chess, and Chicago.

She became a contestant on the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing and became a runner-up.

The “Broken Heels” hitmaker is currently an ambassador for Slimfast and continuously does paid partnerships with the company.

Loading...

Burke is currently working on her fourth studio album and shared a shot of her in the studio yesterday.

To keep up with Alexandra Burke, follow her Instagram account.