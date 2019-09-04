Bernie Slanders Blasts Donald Trump On ‘The View,’ Calls Him ‘The Most Dangerous President’

Sen. Sanders also told the show's hosts and the audience that he thinks President Trump is a 'pathological liar.'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s also a top-tier 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, fired shots at President Donald Trump while appearing on a Wednesday taping of The View, suggesting that Trump is probably “the most dangerous president” in the history of the United States.

According to Fox News, Sanders was asked a question by show co-host Joy Behar about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for a more moderate Democratic opponent to take on Trump in 2020, which he partially answered by slamming the president.

“I love Nancy but she and I disagree on this issue,” Sanders said. “I think the way you beat Donald Trump — and I must say that in my view, Donald Trump is the most dangerous president probably in the history of this country.”

Sanders and Behar immediately enjoyed a round of applause from the studio audience as Behar responded, “We agree.”

The progressive candidate doubled down on his anti-Trump attack after claiming that it can be difficult to find compromise with Trump in the White House. He also told co-host Meghan McCain that he’d previously worked together on some issues with her late father, Sen. John McCain.

“That’s what I think American politics is supposed to be about. But you have a president today – and again, it gives me no joy to say this – he is a pathological liar,” Sanders said.

According to Huff Post, Sanders made a similar statement during a Sunday rally in Portland, Maine, where he worked to convince a crowd of several hundred that he was the best choice to beat Trump, whom he called Trump “the most dangerous president” in modern United States history.

The @SeanHannity Show: VICIOUS ON THE VIEW: Bernie Says Trump ‘the Most Dangerous President in the History of this Country’ https://t.co/dV8S5glwgd — News Radio 105.5 WERC (@1055WERC) September 4, 2019

Sanders also pointed to a number of hypothetical polls that show him beating Trump in a general election, specifically highlighting one from August that showed him beating the sitting president by a decisive 14 percentage points.

He asked for the crowd’s help with a simple plea, saying, “We have to get rid of that person in the White House. And with your help, that is exactly what we are going to do.”

While former vice president Joe Biden is still maintaining a commanding lead over the rest of the Democratic field in nearly all polls, for the past few weeks, Sanders has been fighting Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the second place spot. Both Sanders and Warren are generally seen as the most progressive top-tier candidates in the field.

According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, Warren currently sits in second with 17.1 percent, while Sanders is in third at 16.3 percent.