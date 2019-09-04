Javi Marroquin’s Fiancée Lauren Comeau Reportedly Back In Delaware After Alleged Cheating Scandal

Last month, reports suggested that Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin and his fiancée Lauren Comeau had split. Allegedly, Lauren had caught her fiancé with another woman in their home, but it is unclear if anything had occurred between the two. According to a report from Hollywood Life, Javi Marroquin made a phone call to 911 the night of the alleged incident in an effort to get his sister to leave his home. Following that, Lauren deleted photos of her with Javi from her Instagram account and reportedly went to Maine where she is originally from and took her son that she shares with Javi with her. Now, a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claims Lauren is back in Delaware.

According to the report, a tipster saw Lauren on Tuesday at Lincoln’s school. She was reportedly there with Javi Marroquin and his ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry as they sent their son Lincoln off for the first day of school. The tipster told The Ashley that Lauren was “clearly with Javi.”

Neither Lauren nor Javi have confirmed the reports.

Lauren posted a video of herself with her and Javi’s son Eli on Tuesday to Instagram with the caption, “Laughter is the best medicine.”

Javi Marroquin is best known for appearing on Teen Mom 2. He and Kailyn Lowry married in 2012 and together had one child, a son. The marriage between the two played out on the hit MTV reality show. While they tried their best to make their relationship work, the couple called it quits and divorced in 2017. Since then, Kail has moved on and had another son.

After his relationship with Kailyn, Javi moved on as well. At one point, he struck up a relationship with another Teen Mom 2 cast member. Javi and Briana DeJesus dated briefly and their relationship played out on the show. However, the two broke up after dating for a little while. Following his split from Briana, Javi got back together with Lauren whom he had dated briefly before. The two then announced that they were pregnant with their first child together.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Javi and Lauren had gotten engaged. While Lauren posted photos of her engagement ring on Instagram, the two did not share any wedding details.

Javi has not been filming for Teen Mom 2. According to the report from The Ashley, Javi is still not filming for the show which will return with all-new episodes on Tuesday, September 10.