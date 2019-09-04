‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Gets A Break

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 4 brings Victor gathering his family and warning them about Adam’s bad intentions while Adam ropes Phyllis into doing some of his dirty work. Plus, Kyle makes amends with Summer as he prepares to take over at Jabot.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gathered Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melissa Ordway) to discuss Adam’s (Mark Grossman) threats. Abby wondered what Adam meant about not being on his hit list, and Victor let his younger daughter know that Adam is out to get the rest of the family. Victor also approved of Abby’s choice to work with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) instead of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) on The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Victoria also revealed that Billy (Jason Thompson) knew Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) was alive and kept it a secret. She worried that Billy was lying about rehab too. Victor wondered if Chloe was the one who shot Adam. Victor also played with Christian (Alex Wilson) and let Nick know that the little boy belongs at Nick’s house instead of Adam’s.

Elsewhere, Phyllis and Adam talked, and he admitted that Chloe shot him. Then, Adam asked Phyllis to hack into Nate’s (Sean Dominic) tablet that Adam stole. Phyllis was shocked that Adam wanted Victor’s medical records, and she reminded him that Victor is Summer’s (Hunter King) grandfather. Not surprisingly, Phyllis needed to know what was in the whole thing for her, so Adam offered her a partnership. They agreed to move forward because it would be fun. Of course, Nate had suspicions that Adam stole his tablet, and he let Abby know.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) got the go-ahead to take over at Jabot from Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland). They were happy to see him take the reigns in Jack’s (Peter Bergman) absence. Kyle also called Summer in to talk to him. He wanted to know how she felt about him being her boss. Instead of providing him a straight answer, Summer asked Kyle how his new wife, Lola (Sasha Calle) felt about the whole situation. Kyle confessed that Summer gained significant points with Lola for her behavior at their wedding. Ultimately, they agreed to work together in a drama-free manner, and they got right to business with brainstorming. Summer and Kyle cooked up so many good ideas together that she actually ended up blowing off Theo (Tyler Johnson) to spend more time at work with Kyle.