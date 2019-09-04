Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Poses In Bed While Busting Out Of Tiny Black Lingerie

Once again, Tarsha Whitmore is bringing Instagram to its knees.

The Australia-born model is never one to shy away from showing off her amazing figure to fans in a number of different outfits, including bikinis and lingerie. At just 19-years-old, Whitmore has a huge following on Instagram with over 540,000 fans, and just about every single photo she posts earns her a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent Instagram update that was shared with her army of followers, Tarsha strikes a seductive pose in bed.

In the snapshot, the model tags herself in Queensland, Australia, where she leans on her pillow and strikes a pose. While looking directly into the camera, Tarsha dons a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She wears her long, beautiful locks down and curled while her body takes center stage in the image.

While clad in some of the sexiest lingerie on the planet, Tarsha pops out of the tiny black top that barely even contains her assets. Her taut tummy is also on display in the image. On the bottom, she sports an equally sexy pair of panties that cover her NSFW parts. The post has only been live on the stunner’s account for a very short time, but it’s earned the Aussie model a ton of attention already with over 1,700 likes in addition to 30-plus comments.

Some of Tarsha’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others asked her where she purchased her beautiful lingerie. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post and chimed in with flame, heart, and other various emoji.

“Holy Mackerel I wish I was young again lol, a gift from heaven for suuurrre,” one fan commented with a series of emoji.

“Hunny im in love,” another wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Wooow,” another commented with a series of flame and a red heart emoji.

When Tarsha is not clad in lingerie, fans can usually find her rocking a sexy swimsuit. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell posed for a shot while rocking a sexy orange bikini. In the image, she used one hand to shield her eyes from the sun and put the other off to the side. She wore her long, dyed locks down and curled and sported a face full of beautiful makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

That post racked up over 20,000 likes.