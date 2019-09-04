JLo Sets St.Tropez On Fire In Tiny Nude Playsuit & Fringed Fedora

Jennifer Lopez’s style game is something else these days. The 50-year-old music superstar might go casual with her spandex leggings and crop tops for workouts, but JLo dressed to kill is a different story. The singer is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime in St.Tropez, France, although it doesn’t look like the paparazzi are taking any days off.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the “Jenny From The Block” singer enjoying a spot of shopping in the glitzy French Riviera town. JLo was photographed in an ensemble that couldn’t have been more stylish. The star had opted for a tiny and nude-colored playsuit that channeled the all-in-one trend, with linen fabrics keeping the singer cool in the Mediterranean heat.

Of course, a clothing item from this style queen doesn’t come without a full getup of matching accessories. Jennifer had paired the shorts-finish look with flat and strappy sandals in tan, with the palette also echoed via a major designer injection – JLo was snapped with a Chanel tote over her arm. The French designer brand’s signature quilted luggage has become somewhat of a status symbol, although JLo appeared out to make her statement via her headwear. Lopez was spotted with a fringed fedora hat in a beige color, with tinted shades and hoop earrings adding further flourishes.

Fans of Lopez will know that hats are somewhat of a thing for her. The singer donned a white one for her “Medicine” music video – good bone structure seems to mean this singer can pull off just about anything.

High-brow as JLo’s style is, the star is more than happy to don different looks for her acting roles. The star’s upcoming Hustlers movie has been steadily releasing promo showing Lopez in her stripper outfit – alongside rapper Cardi B, the singer plays a woman who dances for cash. The movie may not yet have been released, but Lopez hasn’t been short on other reasons to make headlines this year. The singer’s It’s My Party tour has brought global appearances, a massive fan response, and what seems to be one more reminder: being 50 just doesn’t seem to have affected this youthful star.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Lopez has fronted media outlets for her engagement to Alex Rodriguez – while the marriage will be JLo’s fourth, many fans seem to feel that Alex is the one. As to the headline that never seems to go away, well, it’s called looking so great.

JLo recently attended Magic Johnson’s birthday bash in St. Tropez, per The Blast. Clearly, the singer is continuing to live the high life out in France.