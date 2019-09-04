‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Rocks Fiery Red Miniskirt In Stunning New Update

Kara Del Toro’s newest Instagram share is quite literally fire.

The Maxim model has been teasing her fans with a slew of NSFW snaps over the past few weeks, showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy ensembles ranging from bikinis to crop tops and more. Currently, Del Toro has an Instagram following of over 1 million and that number seems to be rising on a daily basis. In her most recent photo update, the stunner shares a series of photos while clad in the same outfit.

In the first image in the series, Kara poses outside on a picnic bench. She looks off into the distance in the shot, wearing her long locks slicked back in a tight bun. The beauty wears a face full of makeup in the photo that comes complete with blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. Del Toro accessorizes the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings while clad in a sexy red outfit.

On top, the bombshell sports a white graphic t-shirt with black writing, along with a red jacket. She wears her shirt tucked into her tiny little miniskirt and looks nothing short of stunning. The next few photos in the deck show the model striking a few different poses for the camera and showing off her toned and tanned legs in the process. She completes the look with a clear clutch.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s already earning the model a ton of attention from fans with over 1,700 likes and 30-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others chimed in with heart and flame emoji.

“You look gorgeous and you’re smile is so beautiful,” one fan gushed with a red-heart emoji.

“Girl crush,” another Instagram user commented.

“Mood I do not know.. your look today is among the most beautiful,” another chimed in.

As mentioned before, Kara has been showing off her wonderfully fit figure to fans on a number of different occasions. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model showed off ample amounts of cleavage in a curve-hugging floral dress that barely even contained her assets. Del Toro wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled, as well as a beautiful face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the image, Kara mentioned that she was excited for fall, and the post earned her a ton of attention with over 22,000 likes.