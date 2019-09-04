Lyna Perez Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Pink Bikini

Bikini model Lyna Perez heated up Instagram Wednesday when she updated her account with a photo that left little to the imagination.

In the snap, Perez sat in a lounge chair on the beach. She held a bunch of green grapes up to her mouth. She wore a hot pink bikini that barely covered her breasts. The small triangle-style top showed off the model’s voluptuous chest and gave followers plenty of side and underboob to view. Also on display was the beauty’s slender waist and flat abs. Her legs were crossed, showing off just a peek of the strings on her bikini bottoms. She wore a pair of sunglasses that covered most of her face, but it appeared that she wore a full face of makeup with a natural pink color on her lips. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. Her flawless, bronzed skin glowed in the sun as she smiled for the camera.

In the photo’s caption, Perez asked her followers if they preferred grapes or melons. As one would expect, the question sparked a slew of answers, some not quite safe for work. While many followers answered the question, others commented on the seductive nature of the photo.

One admirer asked Perez if she was made for bikinis or if bikinis were made for her.

Another fan told the beauty that her body was unreal, while one follower told her she was a “dream woman.”

In her Instagram bio, Perez describes herself as basically living in a bikini, and a quick scroll through her page shows that to be the case. Over the summer, the brunette bombshell has modeled an array of two-piece numbers, most of which reveal her fabulous figure, and Wednesday’s post was no different.

Perez is known for pushing the limits when it comes what she wears. She seems to have no qualms about showing serious skin online. That being said, she seems to have a knack of knowing what her 4.1 million followers like to see. Along with showing lots of skin, she often shares playful, flirty snaps that get plenty of attention.

It also seems that the stunner also knows how to work the camera — and appears to have fun while doing it. She doesn’t always wear bikinis, but her fans can always count on her flaunting her figure.

Fans wanting to keep up with Perez can follow her Instagram account.