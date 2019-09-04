‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Slams Tamra Judge’s Son Ryan Vieth As ‘The Worst’

Kelly Dodd wants Tamra Judge and her oldest child kicked off the show.

Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge suffered a falling-out during filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. While the specific details of that falling-out have yet to be revealed, Dodd may have hinted at what ended their friendship during a recent interview.

While appearing on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino a few days ago, Dodd addressed her issues with Judge and accused Judge of failing to have interesting storylines on the show. As Dodd alleged, the only thing going on with Judge surrounded her husband and their gym because Judge is unable to say much about the three children she shares with ex-husband Simon Barney.

According to Dodd, Judge didn’t have much going on during Season 14, aside from some drama with her oldest son, Ryan Vieth, who is paid to appear on the show in guest-starring roles.

“Nobody wants to see Ryan…he’s the worst!” Dodd told the host, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on September 3. “He gets paid and then he brags about getting paid!”

Looking back on the filming of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd said that both Judge and her son need to be kicked off the show for good.

In August, just after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, Judge spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her tension with Dodd and admitted that she will never again be friends with her co-star.

“There’s a fine line between damaged and evil, and I think she’s evil,” Judge admitted. “She went on social media talking about my husband [Eddie Judge], talking about a prior business he [worked for], talking about my kids. She has no boundaries.”

Loading...

According to Judge, she was one of Dodd’s biggest supporters when filming on Season 14 began. However, after going away on vacation, she came back to Orange County and learned that Dodd had been speaking horribly about her. She then said that when it came to the end of their friendship, Dodd brought that on herself by reacting to certain situations in a very harsh manner.

“I don’t think she has the ability to be a really good friend. She doesn’t have anybody’s back,” Judge added.

To see more of Dodd, Judge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.