Sofia Richie Poses Shirtless In Snakeskin Suit, Announces Collaboration With Missguided

Sofia announced her collaboration with Missguided with a series of sexy snaps.

Sofia Richie showed of her wild side in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a series of sexy, shirtless snaps for her 5.3 million followers to enjoy. In the provocative photos, Sofia wore a pair of figure-hugging snakeskin patterned pants and a matching trench coat. The 21-year-old opted to forgo a top, leaving little to the imagination. Sofia’s washboard abs and ample cleavage were on full-display. The social media star paired the sultry look with a statement necklace and earrings. She wore glamorous makeup and slicked back her honey-colored hair into a ponytail.

In the caption, Sofia revealed the outfit is a part of her collaboration with Missguided. She announced the collection will be available on September 17.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement over Sofia’s partnership with the clothing line.

“Aaaah I’m so excited,” wrote a fan.

“I want this now,” commented another.

“OMGGGGGG YASSS,” said a different follower, adding a string of heart eye emoji.

“I can not wait sissss,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post has already racked up more than 59,000 likes.

Sofia seems to have been a fan of the clothing brand for quite some time. In February 2017, the beauty attended Jourdan Dunn’s clothing line launch, LonDunn x Missguided, reported the Daily Mail.

The SofiaRichie x Missguided collection, however, isn’t the first time Sofia tried her hand at clothing design. According to Cosmopolitan, Sofia’s clothing line, Sofia Stone, was supposed to drop on August 30. The 12-piece collection included bodysuits, crop tops, and velvet high-waisted trousers.

“I finally feel like I’m at the point in my life where I have so many creative ideas that I want to share and I’m bottled up,” explained Sofia. “Over the years, buying so many clothes and seeing what I liked and didn’t like and being in the modelling industry, I was around so many designers and I always take notes and tips from them. It came easily and I knew all the little things I wanted and didn’t want.”

Sofia’s love for design shouldn’t come as a surprise. Her mother, Diane Alexander, is an acclaimed fashion designer. Sofia’s big sister, Nicole Richie, also has her own fashion brands, House of Harlow 1960 and Honey Minx.

The model’s boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick, may also have some influence. He unveiled his clothing line, Talentless, last year.

To keep up to date with Sofia’s latest ventures, be sure to follow her Instagram account.