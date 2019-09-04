Bebe Rexha Shares Photo When She ‘Just Came Out Of A Vagina’

Bebe Rexha is known for her bold and carefree attitude and latest Instagram upload sees the star sharing a baby photo of her that she seems to not love completely.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress captioned her photo stating that she was an “ugly” baby and the reason she might think that is because her mom had just given birth to her at the time it had been taken. Rexha who is mainly known for being a blonde has reminded her followers that she is a natural brunette in the cute image.

Rexha was born in 1989 and recently celebrated her 30th birthday. On the big day, she released her new single, “Not 20 Anymore.”

Within a matter of hours, the post racked up over 160,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“This baby grew up to be a powerful role model for boys & girls all around the world. Who would’ve known?” one user wrote.

“YOUR SO CUTE OMG,” another shared.

“Was and still beautiful,” a third mentioned.

“OMG U LOOK ADORABLE,” a fourth fan stated.

“The cutest baby ever,” a fifth fan commented.

Last month, Rexha picked up her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance Video for “Call You Mine,” a collaboration she did with The Chainsmokers. At the ceremony, she posed on the carpet in a sheer metallic dress, and balanced the Moonman on her booty, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Call You Mine” currently remains Rexha’s most popular song on Spotify, where she has over 32.6 million monthly listeners. Its music video has racked up more than 36.2 million views on YouTube within a couple of months and has peaked at No. 26 in Australia, No. 50 in the U.K., and No. 56 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Rexha is Cosmopolitan Magazine‘s cover girl for their October issue. The “Last Hurrah” hitmaker is posing topless, wearing just black underwear and pantyhose on the cover and looks radiant, sparking a huge smile.

In the interview, she reminisced over a time where she thought she was going to get sexually assaulted in the studio, which The Inquisitr noted.

“I had heard things about him from his past and I just couldn’t take it anymore. I felt like I was going to get raped. I quietly called myself a taxi from the recording booth, which was enclosed, and I got the f**k out of there. It was the worst night ever,” she revealed.

