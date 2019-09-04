Caelynn Miller-Keyes Flaunts Her Bikini Body, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Embraces Return Trip To Mexico

Bachelor in Paradise starlet Caelynn Miller-Keyes may still be navigating a lot of drama on-screen right now, but her latest Instagram post suggests that in the real world, she is living her best life at the moment. The former beauty queen recently shared some bikini photos from a return trip to Mexico and she set social media on fire with these.

Caelynn shared a trio of snapshots to her Instagram page on Tuesday and the geotag notes that they were taken in Sayulita, Mexico. This happens to be the same area where she filmed Bachelor in Paradise in June and July, but these photos appear to be new rather than throwbacks to that time.

Miller-Keyes kept her caption for this post simple, simply noting that she was embracing part two of paradise. Caelynn looked content and gorgeous as she flaunted her bikini body while lounging under the palm trees.

The Bachelor in Paradise star chose to wear a Skatie brand bikini and it seems this is their Malibu print. The animal-print bikini gave Caelynn the perfect opportunity to show off a fair amount of cleavage along with her flat tummy and luscious curves.

The 24-year-old beauty queen wore sunglasses and several necklaces from jewelry designer Logan Hollowell and she had her long, blonde hair framing her face in casual, beachy waves. She finished the sexy look by keeping a big smile on her face for each of the pictures.

Between participating in the world of beauty pageants, looking for love on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and now doing Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn’s Instagram account has nearly 1 million followers. Miller-Keyes’ fans loved this post and the trio of bikini pictures received about 170,000 likes in just 20 hours.

More than 500 of Caelynn’s followers commented and several wondered if Dean Unglert might be in Mexico with her. While it doesn’t appear that either Dean or Caelynn have confirmed that Unglert is there with her, it looks like it’s possible.

Dean’s last Instagram post came a few hours before this bikini one of Caelynn’s. He noted that he was at the airport in Los Angeles and he joked about needing to be returned to Caelynn if he was found. He also joked about how he was heading back to paradise with a new look.

The timing of that comment could be taken a couple of different ways. Dean did reappear on Bachelor in Paradise this week, sans mustache, to woo Caelynn back. However, his caption could potentially also be revealing that he was heading to Mexico with Caelynn now.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have teased that Caelynn and Dean are currently dating and they haven’t been all that great about hiding that fact. Not long ago, E! Online confirmed that the two were dating in real life and the buzz is that the two are still together now.

Whether Dean Unglert is in Mexico with Caelynn Miller-Keyes right now or not, she is clearly having a blast and is confident about flaunting her insane bikini body. Bachelor in Paradise fans will be anxious for updates on Caelynn and Dean’s relationship as Season 6 wraps up and details should emerge soon.