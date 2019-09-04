Demi Rose Wows Fans In Silver ‘Space Odyssey’ Getup

Demi Rose Mawby thrilled her fans with an Instagram update that seemed to be otherworldly.

In the triple post, Demi shared three photos from her time at the Burning Man event. She wore a silver one-piece getup that looked to be at least partially inspired by Mad Max. The belted one-piece hugged Demi’s hourglass figure and featured a plunging neckline. The ensemble included matching wrist and neck armor, as well as a matching silver wig. The Instagram sensation wore fishnet stockings with flames attached to give the ensemble a sexy vibe. She wore a necklace that featured large stone that drew the eye to her cleavage. With an expertly made up face, Demi looked stunning. To complete the scene, the model sat in a science-fiction inspired vehicle that appeared to have been built for the event.

In the first photo, Demi leaned against the vehicle with her face to the sky. With one hand on her head and another on the car, she looked stunning as her skin glowed in the sun. In the second shot, Demi sat behind the wheel of the car and gave the camera a sultry look. The photo showed the side of Demi’s bare bottom as she had one hand on the wheel. The last photo showed the beauty sitting in the car from a distance, giving followers a better view of her “space odyssey” theme.

As expected, fans went wild over the photos. Within an hour go going live, the post garnered over 70,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

“INCREDIBLE This is dope,” one fan told Demi.

“You are OUT OF THIS WORLD,” said another fan.

“Demi you are seriously killing me right now…” one follower told the model.

One admirer told Demi that she was a “space goddess,” while another told her she was a “living legend.”

“DAMMMMMMMM you made my day,” said one fan.

In the post’s caption, Demi referred to 2001: A Space Odyssey, changing the date to match this year’s event.

Loading...

The brunette bombshell shared in a post on Tuesday explaining that this was the first time that she had attended the Burning Man music festival.

“After a week of disconnecting, making amazing memories, new friends and challenging myself I feel uplifted and renewed. What a magical place,” she wrote.

Fans will be glad to know that the social media sensation is back online and ready to share photos that highlight her fabulous figure and pretty face.